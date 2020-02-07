Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for western parts of KATANNING in SHIRE OF KATANNING

A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for people in the vicinity of Great Southern Highway, north of Mills Road and east to Illareen Road in western parts of KATANNING in SHIRE OF KATANNING.

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

The alert level for this fire has been upgraded due to changing conditions.

Farming properties north west of Katanning are under threat by fire now.

The fire started near the intersection of GREAT SOUTHERN HWY and SIRL RD in KATANNING.

WHAT TO DO:

If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.

Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape.

Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.

If you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.

Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for western parts of KATANNING in SHIRE OF KATANNING

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT has been issued for people in an area bounded by Robinson Road to McKenzie Road to the north, Katanning-Dumbleyung Road to the east, Cornwall Road, Glendower Road, Hoggs Head Road and Cheviot Hills Road to the west, Kojonup-Katanning Road to Bushy Lane Road to the south. .

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

The fire started near the intersection of GREAT SOUTHERN HWY and SIRL RD in KATANNING.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

At all times close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a variable direction.

It is out of control and unpredictable.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

A number of roads have been closed including:

Great Southern Highway is closed between Trimmer Road and Newstead Road.

Trimmer Road is closed between Shenton Road and Great Southern Highway.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting the SHIRE OF KATANNING.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.

100 Bush Fire Service and farmer response firefighters are attending.

Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.



DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:

Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 11:24 AM on 7 February 2020.

Shire of Katanning is managing the fire.



KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa