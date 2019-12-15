Time of issue: 02:37 PM

Date of issue: 15 December 2019



Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for an area bounded by Baroda Road to the north, Norm Road to the south, Collie-Tallanalla Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east including southern parts of Yourdamung Lake in the Shire of Collie

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for people in an area bounded by Baroda Road to the north, Norm Road to the south, Collie-Tallanalla Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east including southern parts of Yourdamung Lake in the Shire of Collie.

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

WHAT TO DO:

If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.

Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape.

Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.

If you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.



Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for an area bounded by Norm Road to the north, Hull Road, Booth Street and Lintoft Road to the south, Harris River Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east. A Watch and Act is also issued for an area bounded by Baroda Road to the south, Boundary Road to the east, Trees Road to the north and Collie-Tallanalla Road to the west in parts of Collie and Yourdamung Lake

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT has been issued for people in an area bounded by Norm Road to the north, Hull Road, Booth Street and Lintoft Road to the south, Harris River Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east. A Watch and Act is also issued for people in an area bounded by Baroda Road to the south, Boundary Road to the east, Trees Road to the north and Collie-Tallanalla Road to the west in parts of Collie and Yourdamung Lake.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.



Bushfire ADVICE for Collie Townsite, Harris River State Forest and Muja State Forest in the Shires of Collie and West Arthur

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire ADVICE has been issued for people Collie Townsite, Harris River State Forest and Muja State Forest in the Shires of Collie and West Arthur.

There is no threat to lives or homes.

There is a lot of smoke in the area.

Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

WHAT TO DO:

Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.

Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.

Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.

Read through your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan decide what you will do if the situation gets worse.

If driving

Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.

If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a easterly direction.

It is out of control and unpredictable.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

The following roads have been closed:

Collie-Williams Road between Yourdamung Road and Quindanning-Darkan Road

Possum Springs Road

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR SHIRE OF COLLIE.

SITE CLOSURES:

The following campsites have been closed:

Possum Springs camp site

Yourdamung camp site

Harris Dam camp site

The Bibbulmun Track between Harvey Quindanning Road and Mornington Road is closed.

The Arklow mountain bike trails are also closed.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.

106 Parks and Wildlife Service, Bush Fire Service, Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service firefighters are attending.

Aerial support has been sent to protect crews and homes.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 12:44 PM on 14 December 2019.

Currently there has been 7,400 hectares burnt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Parks and Wildlife Service is managing the fire.



KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa/, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.



During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.



Updates will be issued every hour unless the situation changes.

Time of issue: 08:27 AM

Date of issue: 15 December 2019



Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for an area bounded by Baroda Road to the north, Norm Road to the south, Harris River Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east including southern parts of Yourdamung Lake in the Shire of Collie

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for people in an area bounded by Baroda Road to the north, Norm Road to the south, Harris River Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east including southern parts of Yourdamung Lake in the Shire of Collie.

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

WHAT TO DO:

If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.

Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape.

Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.

If you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.



Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for an area bounded by Norm Road to the north to Hull Road, Booth Street and Lintoft Road to the south, Harris River Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT has been issued for people in an area bounded by Norm Road to the north to Hull Road, Booth Street and Lintoft Road to the south, Harris River Road to the west and Collie-Williams Road to the east.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.



Bushfire ADVICE for Collie Townsite in the Shire of Collie

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire ADVICE has been issued for people Collie Townsite in the Shire of Collie.

There is no threat to lives or homes.

Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

WHAT TO DO:

Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.

Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.

Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.

Read through your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan decide what you will do if the situation gets worse.

If driving

Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a south westerly direction.

It is out of control and unpredictable.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

The following road been closed:

Possum Springs Road

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR SHIRE OF COLLIE.

SITE CLOSURES:

The following campsites have been closed:

Possum Springs camp site

Yourdamung camp site

Harris Dam camp site

The Bibbulmun Track between Harvey Quindanning Road and the Harris River Road (Harris Dam picnic area) is closed.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 12:44 PM on 14 December 2019.

Currently there has been 2,400 hectares burnt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Parks and Wildlife Service is managing the fire.



KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa/, listen to Hit FM.



During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.



Updates will be issued every hour unless the situation changes.