Bush Fire Update

UPDATE: 29/11/19 5:13pm

If Canberrans are on their way down to the coast. There's been a few road changes because of a bushfire.

The Kings Highway is closed in both directions between Warri and Northangera near Braidwood. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

29/11/19 4pm

The fire burning in the Tallaganda National Park has been updated to emergency for the area’s of Bombay, Little Bombay and Farringdon Road to the north of Mount Creek. If you are not prepared you should leave now towards Braidwood. The fire is also burning in the area’s of Forbes Creek, Ralpine Valley and Mount Palerang.

Smoke from the fire will continue to flow over Canberra but there is no threat to the ACT.

https://esa.act.gov.au/fire-rescue

https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/major-fire-updates/mfu?id=6111