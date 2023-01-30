Bus Drivers To Strike Across Gold Coast & Tweed For 24 Hours

Bus drivers across the Gold Coast are set to strike on Tuesday with commuters warned to expect delays.

Drivers throughout Tweed and the Gold Coast will be striking for 24 hours tomorrow in a push for better pay.

The strike will include both cleaners and drivers and will impact regular bus routes.

According to Surfside, the strike will not impact school routes but will see all other routes cancelled.

Commuters are being urged to seek alternative modes of transport for at least 24 hours from Tuesday, January 31.

Surfside General Manager told MyGC that the strike is “unnecessary” following a pay rise for employees only last year.

“We also have a range of recruitment programs underway to attract new drivers including our car-to-bus licence and women-up-front training programs,” he said.

The Union has argued that wages for cleaners and drivers across Tweed and the Gold Coast are some of the lowest in Australia.

The strike will begin at 12:05AM on Tuesday 31 and will end at 12:05AM on Wednesday, February 1.

