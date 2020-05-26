Burning On Castle Hill Today Will Close The Road And Some Tracks

Townsville City Council will conduct a hazard reduction burn on Castle Hill today, and this is your official notice that some parts of the hill will be closed.

Community Safety and Environment Committee Chair, Cr Margie Ryder, said the burns will play an important role in reducing the risk of bushfires.

“Every year, Council undertakes controlled burns – in collaboration with other organisations – across the city to minimise the risk during bushfire season,” Cr Ryder said.

Castle Hill Road will be completely closed to walkers, cyclists and vehicles, but the Goat Track and Cudtheringa Track remain open, all other tracks will be closed.

Sloane Street Track

Erythrina Track

West Ridge Track

Iron Bark Track

Green Street Track

Triandra Track

Dianella Track

Castle Hill Road

Residents with medical conditions that may be affected by smoke from grass fires should take precautions.

This controlled burn is being conducted in partnership with QFES, the Department of Natural Resources and Mining, and the State Emergency Services.

For more information, visit Council’s website.

