Buried Alive For 13 Hours: A September 11 Survivor Tells His Story

This year is the 20th anniversary of the devastating September 11 terrorist attacks in the US.

The Hit Network's Bec Cosi & Lehmo spoke to Will Jimeno, a police officer who was one of the first responders to the World Trade Centre site.

Will described the harrowing events of the day, and how he was buried under rubble for 13 hours after the South Tower collapsed.

Take a listen to the full chat here:

Will has written two books about his experience, Sunrise Through Darkness and Immigrant, American, Survivor: A Little Boy Who Grew Up To Be All Three.

