Bunnings Will Hold A National Sausage Sizzle To Raise Funds For Aussie Flood Victims

Bunnings are holding a national sausage sizzle to raise funds for Aussie flood victims!

Customers will be able to pay using a digital payment for the first time ever and will also have the option to make an additional donation.

All Bunnings outside of flood-impacted areas will be participating tomorrow!

Missed the chat? Here's when you can get a Bunnings snag and all the details:

