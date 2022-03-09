Bunnings Will Hold A National Sausage Sizzle To Raise Funds For Aussie Flood Victims

Happening tomorrow!

Article heading image for Bunnings Will Hold A National Sausage Sizzle To Raise Funds For Aussie Flood Victims

Bunnings are holding a national sausage sizzle to raise funds for Aussie flood victims!

Customers will be able to pay using a digital payment for the first time ever and will also have the option to make an additional donation.

All Bunnings outside of flood-impacted areas will be participating tomorrow!

Missed the chat? Here's when you can get a Bunnings snag and all the details: 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:  

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android 

Amber Lowther

9 March 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Victoria
Tim and Jess
Listen Live!
Hit Victoria
Tim and Jess
Hit Victoria
Tim and Jess
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs