- Entertainment NewsBunnings Will Hold A National Sausage Sizzle To Raise Funds For Aussie Flood Victims
Bunnings Will Hold A National Sausage Sizzle To Raise Funds For Aussie Flood Victims
Happening tomorrow!
Bunnings are holding a national sausage sizzle to raise funds for Aussie flood victims!
Customers will be able to pay using a digital payment for the first time ever and will also have the option to make an additional donation.
All Bunnings outside of flood-impacted areas will be participating tomorrow!
Missed the chat? Here's when you can get a Bunnings snag and all the details:
Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android