Bunnings Sausage Sizzles Fire Up Across NSW This Weekend

Community groups across New South Wales will be firing up the BBQ for Bunnings enthusiasts who have been hanging throughout lockdown to snag a sausage sizzle.

Getting back into the swing of things, the hardware giant's Chief Operating Officer Simon McDowell said they are "really excited" to get back to a Bunnings-normal with its trademark sausage sizzles back up and running from this weekend.

"We know how much our customers have missed the weekend tradition, and we’re really pleased local community groups will be able to get back behind the BBQs to raise funds," Mr McDowell told the Daily Mail Australia.

'Sausage sizzles will return progressively as our store teams book groups in and take them through the health and safety requirements in line with the NSW reopening roadmap" - Simon McDowell

Firing up in a staggered rollout, most stores are expected to have their barbecues back up and running "in the next few weeks".

