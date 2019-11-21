Bunnings Is Throwing The Ultimate Bushfire Fundraising Sausage Sizzle Today!

There’s nothing quite like a humble Bunnings sausage sizzle, especially knowing your coins are directly giving back to your community.

Today, November 22nd from 9am - 4pm, every Bunnings Warehouse store around the country is holding a very special sausage sizzle, with all funds raised going towards those impacted by the drought and bushfires in NSW and QLD.

Funds will be donated to GIVIT, an organisation which works with government agencies and non-for-profits in times of disaster and emergency to provide vulnerable community members with essentials.

All funds raised will go to local communities impacted by drought and bushfires.

$5 can provide a pack of drinking water to an evacuation centre

$10 can provide a toiletry pack for a displaced family

$20 can provide a basket of fresh produce for a vulnerable couple

$50 can provide clothing for a family sheltering in an evacuation centre

$80 can provide a fuel voucher for people living in remote regions

$100 can provide grocery vouchers for a family when they return home

2DayFM's Black Thunders will be out at Bunnings in Blacktown at 10am today, and Northmead at 10:45am - Come say hi!

Find out more information here!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.