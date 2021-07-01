Bunbury Police First To Trial Drug Blocker

The West Australian Police Force will be the first to trial a drug blocker that will stop the effects of opioids, starting July 1.

Officers in Bunbury and parts of Perth will be equipped with Nalaxone, a drug that will ensure stabilisation created from toxic illicit such as heroin.

Over 300 officers will take part in the 12 month trial, the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

The drug will work as a blocker of hard substances, stopping effects through injection or intranasal spray.

Minister for Police Paul Papalia said there is a risk that officers can be exposed to highly illicit drugs at any stage when on duty.

"The safety and welfare of police officers is of paramount importance, and taking part in this trial is another way in which we can better protect officers in the work they do protecting the community," Papalia said.

"As first responders it may also provide an opportunity for officers to save the life of someone who has overdosed, before medical help arrives."

The West Australian Police Force believe the Naloxone will act as a lifesaver in threatening situations.

