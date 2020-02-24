Bunbury man dies in Myalup crash

Major Crash Investigators are seeking information regarding a fatal crash in Myalup on Saturday 22 February 2020.



About 6:30pm a Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven west on Forestry Road when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.



The driver, a 64-year-old man from Carey Park, died at the scene.



Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the Jeep Grand Cherokee prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

