Bunbury, Bunbury, Bunbury! Oi, oi, oi!

C’arn Bunbury! It’s almost time for a ridgey-didge shindig and true-blue good time to celebrate the beaut stuff we’ve got goin’ on in this sunburned country, Straaaaaaaaaaaya!

The City of Bunbury is making a day and night of it with their Australia Day Skyfest celebrations.

Meet your mates, bring your fam… there’s lots of fun stuff for the tin lids! Check out the smorgasbord of activities and entertainment, a lot of it free. Kicking off at 6 a.m. with the Apex barbie brekky, the day boasts a fun run, citizenship ceremony, market stalls, petting zoo, dodgeball, bouncy castles, gaming, sideshow alley, water rides… that’s not even all of it! Check out the full schedule for all the exciting deets.

The City of Bunbury’s Australia Day Skyfest celebrations, a chance to celebrate the joy of calling Australia our home. Head down to get in on the good times.

Want to stay in the loop? Like the event on Facebook.

Get the full schedule on the City of Bunbury website.