Bullock, Tatum, Radcliffe And Pitt To Star In New Action-Comedy 'The Lost City'

Well, it’s certainly been a big year for A-list blockbusters.

We've had Red Notice (Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, Gal Gadot), we're getting Don't Look Up (Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep) and now they're putting the finishing touches on The Lost City.

The Lost City is an upcoming comedy/action flick starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe and hoo boy, that’s a lot of star-power.

Bullock’s Loretta Sage is a pulp fiction author who’s on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum) when they get kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) to help him find the location of the treasure mentioned in one of her books.

It sounds kind of cheesy but in all the best ways.

The movie is being produced by Bullock’s Fortis Films, who made both the Miss Congeniality movies and Netflix's latest hit, The Unforgiveable, so we know it’s in good hands.

The only question is… Will it manage to top Sony’s Uncharted? Conceptually, they share a lot in common, but the proof will be in the pudding.

We can’t wait to see what’s in-store when The Lost City hits cinemas on March 25, 2022.

