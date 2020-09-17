Gather Your 'Breasties' & Build Your Own 'Boobie Pot' At This Boozy Brunch!

Yes, you did read that right!

The legends behind the Undercover Events have teamed up with The Grazing Alley and Dot Pots to bring Adelaide the ultimate brunch sesh to help raise money for The Catherine House Adelaide which aims to support women experiencing homelessness.

And if it's anything like we've seen from these guys before you can probably expect boho boujee vibes with everything from the best grazing platters in town to a bubbles & sangria bar!

The event will take place over a mammoth two days, 24th & 25th October 9am-5pm at Marion's Studio.

The ticket includes a complimentary sangria or champagne on arrival, plus a full boobie workshop experience where you get to learn to mould and create your own unique boobie pot to take home, set of affirmation cards & a cute mini photoshoot with your new work of art.

And of course all the supplies and equipment you’ll need to create your unique boobie pot!

Did we mention that there will also be plenty of good vibes pumping all day long from a local Adelaide gem?

The only thing is, tickets will set you back a hefty $145 per person but $10 from every ticket does go towards a good cause!

