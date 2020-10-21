Buffy Summers Is An Underrated Fashion Icon

Everything old is new again, and 90s fashion is having a massive resurgance, and we couldn't be happier.

The fashion was simple, it was classy, it was chic, (let's just briefly forget about the hideous eyebrow trend), and it was comfortable.

When we start searching for our 90s fashion icons we usually turn toward Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Aniston and Winona Ryder, but there was a fashion icon that we are severly overlooking, Buffy Summers, from Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar played the vampire slaying fashionista from 1997-2003, and in that time she served some absolute looks.

First Day Slay



Buffy rocks up to her first day of school at Sunnydale High, with the weight of her secret being a vampire slayer, and somehow still manages to look this good. Mini skirt and those iconic knee high brown boots, yes please.

See-Through, But Make It Classy

White sheer paired with a white singlet AND the hairstyle, can I just have that whole look?

Red Leather Never Looked So Good

The red leather pants are iconic, not only did she manage to slay vampires while wearing them (imagine the sweat build up), she started a movement with this. FYI red leather pants are back.

Stay Gold, Buffy Summers, Stay Gold

The short gold dress paired with the famous brown knee high boots, Buffy, I bow down to you.

Buffy > Prada





Oh, you thought furry slides were invented recently? Sorry Buffy started this in the 90's. Special mention to the leather pants.

All Black Errythang



Finally, a staple in Buffy's wardrobe, black on black teamed with the signature black leather jacket.

Look no further than Buffy Summers for your next wardrobe inspiration, she managed to slay vampires for six consecutives years, all while slaying looks.

A fan of the show? Hear what Sarah Michelle Gellar's three favourite episodes are:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up here:



