Buffalo Mass Shooting: Teenage White Supremacist Inspired By Christchurch Massacre

A white supremacist that opened fire on a New York grocery store that left 10 dead was reportedly "inspired" by the Christchurch massacre.

The heavily armed 18-year-old fatally shot 10 people on Saturday at a western New York grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he live-streamed on camera.

US authorities have confirmed the white teenager who violently barrelled a racist attack in Buffalo, a Black neighbourhood, had been taken into custody last year after making a threat at his high school.

The suspect, Payton Gendron, dressed in tactical gear, allegedly opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle that he had purchased legally, but then modified in the Tops Friendly Market, broadcasting the massacre in real time on the social media platform Twitch.

On Sunday, Federal authorities were still authenticating a 180-page manifesto Gendron posted online detailing the plot, with frequent references to a racist “white replacement” theory as justification for what they said was a “hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism”.

It follows a preliminary investigation revealing Mr Gendron had repeatedly visited online sites embracing white supremacist ideologies and race-based conspiracy theories.

Details have also emerged of Gendron extensively researching the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, along with a summer camp massacre in Norway in 2011, which saw dozens killed.

Authorities have also drawn parallels to the 2019 murder of 21 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, as well as countless other shootings involving a radicalised, solitary attacker.

Last year the FBI reported that hate crimes in the US had risen to the highest level in 12 years, with a surge in assaults on Black and Asian Americans.

