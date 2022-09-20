Buddy Franklin Reveals Contract Announcement Was Made For “The Boys”

Buddy Franklin has said his decision to announce his contract extension with the Sydney Swans was to ensure grand final week was “about the boys”.

Following weeks of speculation on Buddy’s future, the superstar tall-forward announced yesterday he would play “one more” season with the Swans.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“I just thought the time was right to come out, we’ve got the grand final this week. There’ll be a lot of speculation – is he going to go on?” he said.

“I wanted to make this about the boys. This is a huge game for us. Me and my family came to the decision that we wanted to stay in Sydney.

“I wasn’t sure whether he was going to go on, but I’ve come to the decision that I’ve still got the passion, love the game.”

It would be Buddy’s third premiership in his 18-year career should the Swans get up this weekend against the Cats, after playing in his first back in 2008 with the Hawks, and in 2012 with the Swans.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.