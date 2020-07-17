Buckle Up Because Kanye Is Still In The Presidential Race After Filing Official Paperwork

We're still Keeping Up With The Kardashians but we're struggling to keep up with Kanye!

After Kanye West said he was running for President, then reports surfacing that he wasn't...well, he now looks to be back in the race after filing official paperwork.

Yep, it's been made official. Kanye has filed an official FEC Statement of Organization document and is running as an independent under the Birthday Party in the state of Oklahoma.

Don't believe me? Well, take a look at this:

The necessary paperwork was filed by a representative for Mr. West and a $35,000 fee was paid to run as an independent candidate, just making the deadline for a spot on Oklahoma's presidential ballot on November 3.

Buuut, Kanye has missed the deadline in several states to qualify for the ballot, so it's unclear is he is able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in other states.

Watch this space!

