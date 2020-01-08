BTW: You Can Now Rent These Adorable Alpacas For Special Events

Apparently there’s a new trend towards “Alpaca Weddings” and we’re not mad about it.

The legends from Mioshi Park Alpacas have made all our alpaca dreams come true as these furry friends are now available to rent on-demand.

There are a variety of well-behaved alpacas on offer who absolutely looooooove a good selfie and will happily dress up to suit any occasion.

Said alpacas can also attend weddings as ring-bearers, photo ‘props’, or of course, just as a guest for general company.

Or maybe you're just looking for the perfect valentines day surprise? Or special birthday entertainment? Apparently, the possibilities are endless, if you've got an event they've got a fricken cute alpaca (or two) to match.

What else can we say, we’re officially in love (with the alpacas).

