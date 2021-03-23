Bryce Says His Parents Are “Pretty Disgusted” Watching Him On MAFS

Bryce and Melissa have been the most talked about couple on this year’s season of Married At First Sight.

However, unfortunately, the pair have been talked about for all the wrong reasons with rumours of Bryce dating women right before filming the show, having a secret girlfriend on the outside, and of course, when he rated Melissa as the fourth most attractive bride in the experiment.

We saw Bryce cop a spray from his mum on the show last night, but just how have his parents found watching the series play out on their screens.

Speaking to the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air this morning, Bryce said they’re “pretty disgusted” before also letting slip that he and Melissa are still together!

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.