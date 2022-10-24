Brutal Prediction: Property Prices Likely To Plummet By 20 Per Cent

Pressure is mounting on first home buyers and mortgage holders as experts predict a major fall in property prices right across the country.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has predicted property prices will plunge by 20 per cent following six successive interest rate rises.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the RBA has predicted that by 2024 house and unit values could lose a fifth of their value.

"We're now anticipating housing prices to decline over the next few years. That reflects the ongoing slowing in momentum in the market and the steepening of expectations for the future path of interest rates," they said.

It comes as CoreLogic's latest report reveals a double-digit decline in capital city property prices.

Sydney saw the biggest drop of more than 10 per cent since a February peak, followed by Melbourne and Brisbane, both a bit over six per cent following peaks in January and June.

CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless said it was unsurprising Sydney was leading the downturn given it is the country’s most expensive capital city housing market.

“Although Sydney’s housing values were already in decline when the rate hiking cycle began, the pace of decline accelerated sharply following the first interest rate increase in May,” he said.

Prices look likely to fall by 1.5 per cent a month in both Sydney and Melbourne through the rest of 2022, while most other capital cities will experience a brutal hit to house prices in 2023.

Mortgage holders, already struggling to meet repayments are waiting to see if the cash rate will again be lifted in November as predicted.

Research from Roy Morgan has found that or one in five are currently facing mortgage stress, with that number expected to rise with another rate hike.

