Bruno Mars Drops New Collab Track 'Leave The Door Open'

Bruno Mars has teamed up with Anderson .Paak for a new collab group called 'Silk Sonic' and the end product is a deliciously smooth song called 'Leave The Door Open'.

Named Silk Sonic by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Bruno and Anderson have come together to create the setlist of doom.

'Leave The Door Open' was produced by Mars and D'Mile, and written by Bruno, Anderson, D'Mile and Brody Brown.

Get your hands on 'Leave The Door Open' here.