Bruce Willis Retires From Acting Following Neurological Illness Diagnosis

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis has announced he’s stepping away from acting.

The 67-year-old Sixth Sense star has decided to call it a day after being diagnosed with aphasia; a neurological condition which impacts a person’s ability to understand words and communicate.

Taking to Instagram, Demi Moore shared the announcement of her ex-husband’s retirement.

While the circumstances around Willis acquiring the illness remains unknown, it usually arises as a by-product of strokes, head injuries, brain tumours or degenerative diseases, according to Mayo Clinic.

Over the course of his 44-year career, Willis has starred in upwards of 100 movies (including Die Hard, Pulp Fiction and Unbreakable), and has eight films slated to be released over the next year.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: