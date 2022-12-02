Bruce Lehrmann Trial Dropped In Fear Of Brittany Higgins’ Mental Health

Prosecutors are no longer pursuing charges against Bruce Lehrmann, the man accused of sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins.

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold said he had received evidence detailing the potential impact on Ms Higgins' mental health, leading him to the decision.

"In light of the compelling independent medical opinion and balancing all factors, I've made the difficult decision that it's no longer in the public interest to pursue a prosecution at the risk the complainant’s life,” Mr Drumgold said.

“This has left me no option but to file a notice declining to proceed with the retrial of this matter, which I've done this morning. This bring the prosecution to an end."

A close personal friend of Ms Higgins, Emma Webster, said it was disappointing the trial ended this way but “Brittany’s safety must always come first”.

“Brittany is in hospital getting the treatment and support she needs,” she said.

“The last couple of years have been difficult and unrelenting.

Mr Lehrmann has been on bail awaiting a new trial in the ACT Supreme Court after the first was abandoned due to juror misconduct.

