Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Lexy Panterra Spills The Tea After His Engagement To Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sent the Internet into a frenzy earlier this month with the announcement of their engagement, with Beckham writing, "I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes".

Their families have shown support following the announcement, including Brooklyn's dad David Beckham, who shared a photo of the couple to Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations to these two beautiful people... As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys".

But not everyone is celebrating the news... In an interview with The Sun, Brooklyn's ex Lexy Panterra told of her shock and warned, "He's way too immature to be getting married".

The 31-year-old hip-hop artist dated Brooklyn for 12 months back in 2018, after meeting at the Coachella festival in 2017. Panterra claimed their relationship ended due to the strain of long distance and their age gap. She said:

“We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend. I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure.

“It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest. The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up.”

Panterra claimed to be "shocked and confused" when she heard about his engagement to Peltz.

"It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.

“I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this...

“I would never have considered marrying Brooklyn. For what? There is nothing he could have brought to the table beside his family’s money and I don’t need that. I have my own money and I’m happy with it.”

Whatever the case, Brooklyn seems to be pretty smitten with his new fiancé, and we can't wait for a Beckham-Peltz wedding down the line.

Miss the show? Catch up below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.