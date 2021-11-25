Brooke Blurton UNFOLLOWS Abbie Chatfield After She Went Public With Konrad!

The reality TV world is full of ~drama~ and it looks like it's now extending out of TV land into real life.

Brooke Blurton, as you'd know, is this year's Bachelorette. She recently said goodbye to Australia's favourite man, Konrad Bien-Stephens who ALL of us want to date, but now..Abbie Chatfield is dating him. Eek.

Apparently Abbie and Konrad met through a mutual friend, and then decided to give us all spoilers on Konrad not being the person at the end with Brooke by grinding on each other at Byron Bay Beach Hotel.

From what we've heard, Brooke isn't too happy about her friend dating her ex, and has unfollowed Abbie on Instagram!

Abbie is still following Brooke, but there's no sign of Abbie in Brooke's 'following' list.

What makes this even MORE awkward is we're expecting Abbie to grill Brooke's final two, Darvid and Jamie-Lee in tonight's finale ep of The Bachelorette - proving they had a pretty close friendship. Awks.

Do you think Abbie has broken the girl code? Or does Brooke not have a reason to be mad? Let us know on our Hit Entertainment Facebook page!

