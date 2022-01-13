Brooke Blurton Has Revealed The Reason Behind Break Up With Darvid Garayeli

Brooke Blurton has taken to her Instagram story to reveal the reason behind her split with Darvid Garayeli.

You might remember Darvid announcing the breakup on his Instagram on January 2, without Brooke's permission.

Since then, people have been speculating what happened. But now, we finally know why they've split, with Brooke revealing it was her decision to end it.

"I had been unhappy for a bit and it wasn't just solely because of the relationship," she wrote.

Brooke continued, "I have a lot of respect for Darvid and what he gave up for me to be IN the relationship but it seems that we both lost ourselves along the way."

Read her full statement here:

As for Darvid, he seems to be doing ok after moving back home to Brisbane. He posted a new photo to his Instagram, smiling while doing his washing.

"Back home with my loved ones..and my washing. Thanks for all the supportive messages, putting on a brave face," he wrote.

Well, now we finally know what happened and we have to admit, we're pretty sad about it.

Brooke Blurton Labels Abbie Chatfield A "Narcissist" In Scathing Instagram Post

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!