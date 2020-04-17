Treat Yourself to Broadbeach Eats at Home!
Your fave venues now offering takeaway
Getting sick of your own cooking in iso? Us too... Let's continue to show our Gold Coast restaurants the L.O.V.E and treat ourselves, at the same time. There are so many amazing venues now offering your favourite dishes takeaway. Here are just a few of them to check out in Broadbeach.
FAT FREDDY'S BEACH BAR AND DINER
Professionalism, energy, motivation and consistency represents Fat Freddy's Beach Bar & Diner's food offerings. This ensures Fat Freddy's push the boundaries to create a food experience for guests that is unique and modern. They're offering daily specials with the purchase of a 6 pack of beer or bottle of wine. They even offer a drive thru call and collect service where they bring your order out directly to your car! Open from 5pm - 9pm daily, you can view their menu and order online here.
GEORGES ON BROADBEACH
George's offer a range of local and Mediterranean cuisine. They offer a healthy choice, gluten free, dairy free or salt free menu. George's are currently offering a massive 20% discount off all menu items for takeaway and drive through pick up orders! Open from 5pm - 9pm daily, you can view their menu here.
MARIO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
The famous Mario's Italian Restaurant is an icon of Broadbeach! They offer a selection of some of the finest Italian meals on the Gold Coast. Happy Hour from 4pm - 5pm daily means $15 pizzas! AND they're offering FREE delivery to the 4218 postcode! Open from 4pm - 9pm daily, you can view their menu and order online here.
METRO COFFEE
Looking for a delicious breakfast or lunch option? Look no further than Metro Coffee! Metro coffee offer all day breakfast, brunch and lunch! They have a large selection of food options with gluten free and vegan options available. How does a bacon & egg roll and a regular coffee for $10 sound?! Open from 6am - 2pm daily, you can view their menu here.
MEAT & CO
Gourmet, first class and sophisticated, Meat & Co Grill & Bar is more than just food, it is a complete culinary experience! Open from 5pm til late daily, you can view their menu here.