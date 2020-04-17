Treat Yourself to Broadbeach Eats at Home!

Professionalism, energy, motivation and consistency represents Fat Freddy's Beach Bar & Diner's food offerings. This ensures Fat Freddy's push the boundaries to create a food experience for guests that is unique and modern. They're offering daily specials with the purchase of a 6 pack of beer or bottle of wine. They even offer a drive thru call and collect service where they bring your order out directly to your car! Open from 5pm - 9pm daily, you can view their menu and order online here.

GEORGES ON BROADBEACH

George's offer a range of local and Mediterranean cuisine. They offer a healthy choice, gluten free, dairy free or salt free menu. George's are currently offering a massive 20% discount off all menu items for takeaway and drive through pick up orders! Open from 5pm - 9pm daily, you can view their menu here.

MARIO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

The famous Mario's Italian Restaurant is an icon of Broadbeach! They offer a selection of some of the finest Italian meals on the Gold Coast. Happy Hour from 4pm - 5pm daily means $15 pizzas! AND they're offering FREE delivery to the 4218 postcode! Open from 4pm - 9pm daily, you can view their menu and order online here.

METRO COFFEE

Looking for a delicious breakfast or lunch option? Look no further than Metro Coffee! Metro coffee offer all day breakfast, brunch and lunch! They have a large selection of food options with gluten free and vegan options available. How does a bacon & egg roll and a regular coffee for $10 sound?! Open from 6am - 2pm daily, you can view their menu here.

MEAT & CO

Gourmet, first class and sophisticated, Meat & Co Grill & Bar is more than just food, it is a complete culinary experience! Open from 5pm til late daily, you can view their menu here.

HAPPY EATING GOLD COAST!!!