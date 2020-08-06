Brittney Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Breakup With Jackson & Admits Who's Actually The Villain On BIP

Looks like everyone's been keen to get off this season's Bachelor in Paradise after yet another couple decided to leave!

But, did they make it in the outside world? Well, Brittney Weldon aka Littney opened up about her non-existent relationship with Jackson Garlick and that she's "still waiting for a pie."

She also admitted who the real villain is on the show...and let's just say we aren't surprised.

Tune in below to hear why it didn't work & who is actually nasty AF:

