Brittany Higgins Appointed Women’s Leadership Role At ANU

Women's safety and equality advocate Brittany Higgins has been appointed to the role of inaugural visiting fellow at the Global Institute for Women's Leadership [GIWL] at the Australian National University [ANU].

Founded and chaired by former Australian Prime Minister the Hon Julia Gillard AC, GIWL aims to steer positive gender equality and breakdown barriers withholding women from careers and leadership positions across the Asia-Pacific.

ANU’s Newsroom reports that Ms Higgins role will “help advance work on a proposed code of conduct to prevent and respond to abuse, harassment and sexual misconduct in Parliament House and parliamentary workplaces”.

"Ms Higgins will also collaborate with GIWL on other key issues, including the implementation of the [email protected] report, advancing the outcomes of the Independent Inquiry into the Commonwealth's Parliamentary Workplaces expected in November 2021 and highlighting the importance of young women's leadership".

A staunch advocate of women’s rights, Julia Gillard said Higgins was “a powerful force for change who had already greatly advanced the national conversation and push for reform in one of the most confronting and urgent issues Australia faces”.

"In Brittany, Australia has an incredible leader who is already having a profound impact," Ms Gillard purports.

"Her bravery should and must lead to meaningful change, not only in our workplaces, but across all our society". - Hon Julia Gillard

Real change, according to Director of GIWL at ANU, Professor Michele Ryan, occurs when young voices, like Ms Higgins are heard.

"But Brittany is a voice for change who will not only help advance the case for reform in Australia but who will inspire a new generation of women to keep demanding nothing less than what they are all owed: respect"

Professor Ryan, believes that Ms Higgins' reach will engage a broader audience for GIW, driving for "policy change and better workplace practice".

For more information about the ANU Global Institute for Women's Leadership visit https://giwl.anu.edu.au/

