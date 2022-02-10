Britney Spears Teases New Music In Instagram Video!

We can only hope

Article heading image for Britney Spears Teases New Music In Instagram Video!

Britney Spears has teased we might be getting some new music!

In a video posted to her Instagram, Britney is dancing in a studio wearing sky high heels and a red leotard to her song, Get Naked from her Blackout album.

But it's the caption that got fans excited, with Spears writing, "This is 13 seconds of me in heels 👠 before I dyed my hair purple 💜 …. This is a tease 😈 of what’s to come !!!! My song “Get Naked” 🎧 !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up 💄 !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!"

Have a peek at her video here: 

For a trip down memory lane, here's the song from Britney's Blackout album:

We're just happy to see Britney thriving! And obviously, we can't wait to see what's to come!

The Top 5 Takeaways From The Framing Britney Spears Documentary

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

10 February 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Britney Spears
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Britney Spears
Hit Entertainment
Britney Spears
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs