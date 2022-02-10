Britney Spears Teases New Music In Instagram Video!

Britney Spears has teased we might be getting some new music!

In a video posted to her Instagram, Britney is dancing in a studio wearing sky high heels and a red leotard to her song, Get Naked from her Blackout album.

But it's the caption that got fans excited, with Spears writing, "This is 13 seconds of me in heels 👠 before I dyed my hair purple 💜 …. This is a tease 😈 of what’s to come !!!! My song “Get Naked” 🎧 !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up 💄 !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!"

Have a peek at her video here:

For a trip down memory lane, here's the song from Britney's Blackout album:

We're just happy to see Britney thriving! And obviously, we can't wait to see what's to come!

