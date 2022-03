Britney Spears has not only been released from her conservatorship but also her clothes it seems!

The singer staged a totally naked photoshoot while away with her fiancè Sam recently, posting the pics and video to her Instagram page with some small emojis covering up her potentially-banned-post bits.

Wowsers Brit!

You do you boo!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!