Britney Spears Sister Jamie Lynn Speaks Out Against Accusations

The world has been talking about Britney Spears' testimony at a hearing about her conservatorship recently with a lot of truth bombs dropped and consequently fingers being pointed at different members of the singer's family.

One of those people is her sister Jamie Lynn and she had a thing or two to say about it! Listen below...

Britney is taking some time off and enjoying a well-earned break in Hawaii, taking to social media to post about her vacation and thanking everyone for their support.

When it comes to her conservatorship, Britney will now need to file an official request to have it reviewed and we're certain she's going to keep us up to date!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!