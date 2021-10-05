Britney Spears Says She Wants To Get Married In Australia

Clear your booking schedules and dust off your bridesmaid dresses, Britney Spears has revealed she wants to get married in Australia!

The singer is currently on vacation with her fiancè Sam Asghari and in a TikTok revealed the current dilemma that she has, the location of her wedding!

Check it out.

So, where should Brit tie the not? Has anyone got a lovely backyard they can offer up?

We actually need to see this happen. PRONTO!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!