Britney Spears Reveals The Disturbing Reason Behind Her Favourite Disney Movie

Britney Spears seems to be super calm in what appears to be an ever-growing storm when it comes to the #FreeBritney movement.

The singer has taken the time to answer some of her fan's questions from the comments on her Instagram page, but there was one glaringly obvious statement that had us watching her video twice.

One of the fan questions was; What is your favourite Disney movie? Britney responds, commenting on how she loves the relationship between the two sisters (Anna and Elsa) but then goes on to talk about how one of the sisters goes to live in a castle because 'she can't deal anymore'... check out the full video below.

The singer looks happy and healthy (from what we can see) so we hope she's not feeling like Elsa is a reflection of her own situation...

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!