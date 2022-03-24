Britney Spears Reveals Boob Job Plans

Wow

Article heading image for Britney Spears Reveals Boob Job Plans

Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram page and revealed her plans to go under the knife and get a breast augmentation.

Brit took a moment to discuss she was considering the procedure but also made some important points about the pressures women are under to look a particular way.

She also talked about her conservatorship, comments made to her by her father Jamie about her weight and the talents of her son Jayden.

*CAUTION - coarse language in post*

Perhaps we have a thing or two to learn from Britney about not being so hard on ourselves!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

24 March 2022

Britney Spears
Listen Live!
Britney Spears
Britney Spears
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs