Britney Spears Reveals Boob Job Plans

Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram page and revealed her plans to go under the knife and get a breast augmentation.

Brit took a moment to discuss she was considering the procedure but also made some important points about the pressures women are under to look a particular way.

She also talked about her conservatorship, comments made to her by her father Jamie about her weight and the talents of her son Jayden.

*CAUTION - coarse language in post*

Perhaps we have a thing or two to learn from Britney about not being so hard on ourselves!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!