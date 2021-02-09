Britney Spears Responds To 'Framing Britney Spears' Controversial Documentary

It completely overshadowed the 2021 Super Bowl half time performance and has had the world talking about Britney Spears.

The controversial documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'.

Brit has now seemingly spoken out about the controversy, check out what she said below!

Celebs around the world like Khloe Kardashian, Sam Smith and more have thrown their support behind finding out exactly HOW Britney actually is, but from the looks of this she seems to be reassuring those who are concerned that she's ok.

See Brit's boyfriend Sam Asghari's angry lash out at her Dad here.

