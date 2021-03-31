Britney Spears’ Makeup Artist Confirms She Did NOT Write Her Instagram Post Commenting On The Documentary

Yesterday, it appeared Britney Spears had finally commented on the Framing Britney Spears documentary when she posted the following post to Instagram alongside this message:

“I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes”

Fans approached Britney’s post with the same skepticism they do for all her activity online, with strong speculation that she doesn’t actually have control over what is posted and did not write the message.

Now, Britney’s makeup artist, Billy B, is claiming she did NOT write the message.

Billy B exclusively reached out to the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi this morning, to set the record straight.

