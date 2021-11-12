Britney Spears Is Finally Free Of Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is finally free of her 13-year-long conservatorship after a Los Angeles judge made the decision on Friday.

The decision marks the end of a long battle for Spears as the singer fought to win control of her own financial, medical and personal decisions.

Five months ago, Spears hired her own attorney to help have her Father removed as the conservator of her finances.

As the news leaked to fans outside the court, crowds went wild cheering “Britney! Britney! Britney!” while other fans sung the pop star’s famous song “Stronger”.

While the move was expected, Judge Brenda Penny made sure to give nothing away in the lead up to her decision.

“Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," - Judge Brenda Penny

One of the main contributors of the decision to end the conservatorship was an emotional and dramatic speech given by Spears during a June hearing where she described in shocking detail the “abusive” restrictions enforced by her Father James Spears.

The 39-year-old pop icon also demanded the conservatorship be scrapped without an invasive inquisition into her mental state.

This request was denied by a judge; however, Spears was permitted to hire her own attorney.

Spears’ Lawyer Mathew Rosengart first worked to have her father removed as conservator for the singer’s finances before attempting to throw out the conservatorship entirely.

James Spears was suspended as conservator at a September hearing based on the “toxic environment” his presence as conservator had created.

Since this decision, Spears’ support system has grown exponentially , with fans and fellow celebrities publicly pledging their own support to the singer through the #FreeBritney movement.

