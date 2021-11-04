Britney Spears Has Shared New Photos With Her Sons Sean Preston & Jayden James

Britney Spears has shared new photos with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, on Instagram and boy, have they grown up!

Spears titled the photos with the caption, "Me and my boys last night", and we're so happy to see she's spending time with them.

Check out the cute pics here:

Britney's post was flooded with comments of love and support, one being from her fiance, Sam Asghari, who wrote, "I love you! And the boys ❤️"

Spears shares her sons with Kevin Federline, who she has 30 per cent custody over, while Kevin has 70 per cent.

