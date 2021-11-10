Britney Spears Has Revealed Her Wedding Dress Designer!

Britney Spears has revealed which designer will be making her wedding dress, and it's a pretty damn big one!

After Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari, proposed to the star back in September, it seems like she's not wasting any time heading to the aisle!

Posting photos and a video of herself in an extravagant pink gown, Britney has revealed that Donatella Versace will be making her wedding dress.

Not only that, but she also revealed in the caption she's making it as we speak!

"No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!," she wrote.

Now we're all wondering when the big day will be! If anything, she's sounding pretty damn organised, so it could be sooner rather than later.

We can't wait to see Britney walk down the aisle in her dream Versace dress!

