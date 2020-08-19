Britney Spears Has Officially Filed To Have Her Father Removed From Her Conservatorship!

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke to Hollywood Entertainment Reporter, Dean McCarthy, who gave us some details about Britney Spears trying to remove her father from her conservatorship.

Britney has been under this conservatorship for a long 12 years, but it's set to shake up in the next couple of days.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has been running her finances (and getting a decent yearly pay!) and has control over Britney's life - from who visits her to what she can spend.

But, Britney has seemingly had enough and wants to regain some control - she wants her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to officially take her dad's place.

If one thing is for sure, it's that the #FreeBritney movement is not slowing down anytime soon!

Missed the chat? Here's what Britney's conservatorship controls and what's set to happen:

