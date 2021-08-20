Britney Spears Has Been Accused Of Battery By A Housekeeper

Britney Spears’ has been reported to the police by a housekeeper following an alleged assault on Monday.

The 39-year-old popstar is currently being investigated by police after a housekeeper reported an assault occurring at Britney’s home in California.

The housekeeper alleges that Britney slapped a phone out of her hand after taking one of Britney’s dogs to the vet.

When speaking with police, the housekeeper claimed to have removed the dog from the home to be checked out by a vet because she felt the dog was being mistreated.

Britney allegedly got into an argument with the staff member regarding the dog’s wellbeing, prompting the 39-year-old to knock the phone from the housekeeper’s hand.

Britney’s legal team have so far vehemently denied the claims and labelled them as “…nothing more than sensational tabloid fodder,” in a statement to Fox news.

They also believe the accusations to be “he said, she said” in nature and completely unfounded given there was no hitting or physical contact made.

“Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately,” they said.

The Sherriff’s department are still currently looking into the accusations with an official telling TMZ that a file would be sent through to the DA’s office, which will then determine whether police will lay formal misdemeanour battery charges.

Spears has already been splashed across headlines of late following her Father’s resignation from her conservatorship.

The popstar posted a picture of a young girl flipping the bird today with the accompanying caption, “I feel like she’s made her point”, which she’s since deleted.

