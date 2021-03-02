Britney Spears' Former Makeup Artist Reveals Explosive Details & How They Connect In Secret Conversations

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke to Britney Spears' former makeup artist, Billy B, who has reconnected with her in secret conversations and spilled SO much about how she's going.

Billy said that Britney is doing really well and is 100% optimistic about the way things are going.

Not only that, but he had a lot to say about how proactive she is in her decisions, that she's a lot smarter than people realise and he spoke about her strategy with the conservatorship so that her father can't benefit any further from her finances.

What was really interesting to hear is how Billy communicates with Britney, since she "doesn't have control over her phone". Not only that, but wait until you hear what else Britney has no control over!

Cliffo & Gabi also found out if she's calling for help in her Instagram posts and, if we'll ever see Britney perform in Australia again.

Missed the chat? Listen to what Britney Spears' former makeup artist had to say about her strategy and conservatorship:

