Britney Spears' FIRST Husband Breaks Into Her House & Crashes Her Wedding!

Police have been called to Britney Spears' house on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari, after her first husband Jason Alexander broke into her house and crashed her wedding!

In bizarre scenes, Alexander LIVE STREAMED the break in, and was asking where Britney was.

We see him tell security that Britney invited him to the wedding and that she was his first and only wife. We also see him run up the stairs of her home looking for the pop star.

He ended up being tackled to the ground by police and security after looking inside the wedding venue outside of their home.

Alexander has been posting about Britney for some time, commenting that they are in contact and have been for 2.5 years after the star reached out to him.

Jason and Britney wed in 2004 in a Las Vegas ceremony and were only married for 55 hours.

Madonna and Gwenyth Paltrow are set to be in attendance today.

We'll give you more news on Britney's wedding as it arrives!

