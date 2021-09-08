Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files To End Her Conservatorship

In a massive breakthrough for the #FreeBritney movement, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to end his daughter's conservatorship.

Jamie's legal team have said that Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

In the documents filed, Jamie now says there's no longer a basis to continue the conservatorship:

In so allowing her to hire a lawyer, this Court has recognised that Ms. Spears has both the capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice, on her own, without the assistance of the Conservator or the Court. If Ms. Spears has the capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity to handle other contractual and business matters," it read.

He has also requested the termination of the conservatorship without a medical evaluation for Britney.

This comes after Jamie Spears agreed to step down as her conservator back in August "when the time is right".

However, in legal documents filed by Jamie at the time, he debated whether it's in Britney's best interests to step down.

It seems like perfect timing for Jamie, since there was a hearing set for September 29 where he was supposed to step down as Britney's conservator.

All in all, this is HUGE news for Britney and supporters of the #FREEBRITNEY movement! FINALLY!

