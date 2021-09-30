Britney Spears' Father Is Officially Suspended From Conservatorship Of Her Estate

After thirteen years, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears has been officially removed from the role as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate.

The major win comes after months and months of #FreeBritney campaigning, court hearings and hard work and what's more, it's looking like the conservatorship will be thrown out altogether.

Before that happens though, Britney’s lawyer, Mat Rosengart is zeroing in on Jamie Spears.

Rosengart and Britney’s team are looking to hold her father accountable for the alleged shocking mismanagement and abuses he committed during his reign as conservator of her estate.

For this reason, Rosengart requested the conservatorship remain in place so he had enough time to investigate the possible misappropriation of assets and wrongdoings. Jamie tried arguing the conservatorship should end immediately but the judge agreed with Rosengart’s request ordering Mr Spears to hand over all books and records associated with the conservatorship.

Jamie Spears is accused of controlling his daughter's movements, forcing her to go on multiple extensive music tours, admitting her to a psychiatric ward against her will and abruptly changing her psychiatric medication among many others.

The latest comes from a New York Times documentary released days ago, claiming Jamie secretly planted a recording device in his daughter's bedroom, claims which Rosengart argued, must be investigated.

A hearing is set for November 12 which is the likely date that the conservatorship will be officially terminated given there was no talk of a mental evaluation as a condition to ending it.

Wild scenes were seen outside of the Los Angeles Superior Court as fans cheered and celebrated the new development.

Rosengart said if evidence shows misdeeds on Mr Spears’ part, Britney will “absolutely sue”.

He made an address to the crowd, revealing the quest to give the singer her freedom back has been “a lot of hard work.”

“It’s been intense. I’m proud, Britney’s proud. I think the support of the #FreeBritney movement has been instrumental. To the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Britney appeared to be celebrating the news on Instagram, telling her followers she is "on cloud 9 right now", posting pictures of her flying a plane.

