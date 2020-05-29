Britney Spears Drops Her First Music In 4 Years

Rumours have been swirling that Britney Spears has been itching to release new music for a while now... and it seems as though she's given us the next best thing.

Brit answered her fans demands by dropping a track by the name of 'Mood Ring' that was tricky to come by as it was only released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of her 2016 album 'Glory'.

Check out the track below!

The singer doubled the treat by also dropping the album cover that was never used so fans could cop an eye load of that too!

Rumour is this is a tester to see what the appetite is for new Britney music and if her fans are ready to snap something up... the answer is an obvious yes!

