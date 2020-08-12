Britney Spears Conservatorship Cost Her $1 Million Last Year

New court documents have revealed that Britney Spears paid over $1 million in legal fees regarding her conservatorship last year.

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been an ongoing battle since it was first granted in 2008, but new court documents have revealed the ongoing expenses that Spears is required to pay.

The documents show that over the past 12 months, Spears has paid lawyers and legal advisors a total of $1,202,504, which roughly converts to $1.67 million AUD.

Further to that, the files revealed that she also paid approximately $178,000 AUD to her father, Jamie Spears for his role as Conservator, although he did temporarily step down from the role last September.

The movement to free Britney from her conservatorship has been gaining traction of the past few months, and a hearing is scheduled to determine whether it will continue past August 22.

Hear more about the Free Britney movement:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.