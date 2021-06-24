Britney Spears Apologises To Her Fans And Explains Her Insta Feed Behaviour

Wow

Britney Spears made a passionate plea to a judge yesterday to allow her current 13-year conservatorship to end, likening it to the life of a sex slave when it comes to her lack of privacy and freedom.

Fans - celebrity and everyday people alike - took to their social media pages to support Britney with the singer herself directly addressing the moment on her own Instagram page.

She posted a picture of a quote about fairytales with the below caption:

I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚‍♀️🦄 !!!!!

Celebs who have since posted themselves include Mariah Carey, Halsey and more.

24 June 2021

